Kadioglu fires Turkey past Romania, to brink of World Cup

ISTANBUL (AFP) – Turkey kept their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 alive as Ferdi Kadioglu scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over Romania in their play-off semi-final on Thursday.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey will face either Slovakia or Kosovo, who meet later Thursday, away from home on Tuesday for a ticket to the expanded 48-team finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brighton left-back Kadioglu netted the crucial goal in the 53rd minute and Romania, who last played at the World Cup in 1998, could not find an equaliser in Istanbul despite a late rally.

Turkey, quarter-finalists at Euro 2024, are bidding to reach the showpiece tournament for the first time since finishing third in South Korea and Japan 24 years ago.

"We knew it would be a tough match," said Turkey skipper Hakan Calhanoglu.

"In the first half, we could have made better runs in behind. In the second half, Ferdi scored with a ball in behind... From then, it was ours."

The home side dominated the ball early but struggled to break down their hard-working opponents, with a Calhanoglu free-kick which flew over the crossbar the closest they came to scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

Romania captain Ianis Hagi had a shot deflected over as his team looked to hit Turkey on the break.

Turkey took the lead, though, eight minutes into the second half as Arda Guler unlocked the Romania defence with a long, raking pass.

Kadioglu took an excellent first touch before calmly slotting a side-footed volley past onrushing goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Turkey sensed a second goal with the crowd firmly behind them and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz crashed an excellent strike from outside the box off the top of the bar.

Romania managed to stay in the game, with Radu making a fine diving save to tip away a curling Guler effort.

The visitors almost made Turkey pay for those missed chances, as substitute Nicolae Stanciu curled a shot which bounced off the inside of the post and rolled agonisingly across the face of goal with 11 minutes left.

But that was the closest Romania came to forcing extra time as Turkey moved within one match of qualifying for only a second World Cup in 72 years.

