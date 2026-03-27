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PSL 11: Karachi Kings to face Quetta Gladiators today

PSL 11: Karachi Kings to face Quetta Gladiators today
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Summary Both teams have faced each other 20 times in the PSL.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators today (Friday).

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium. Karachi Kings will be led by David Warner, while Quetta Gladiators will be captained by Saud Shakeel.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 20 times in the PSL, with Quetta holding the upper hand by winning 13 matches, while Karachi has secured 7 victories.

In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs.

It is worth noting that all matches of PSL 11 are being held without spectators at venues in Lahore and Karachi due to the prevailing situation.
 

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