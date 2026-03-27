PSL 11: Hasan Ali's four-wicket burst powers Karachi Kings to victory over Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings secured a commanding victory over Quetta Gladiators in the second match of Pakistan Super League season 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with Hasan Ali’s four-wicket haul sealing the result after a competitive first-innings total.

Put into bat, Karachi Kings posted 181 for seven in their allotted 20 overs, with contributions spread across the batting order but no individual half-century. The innings was anchored by Moeen Ali, whose unbeaten 48 off 29 deliveries provided the late impetus needed to push the total towards a challenging mark.

Karachi Kings Reign Supreme!



A clinical 14-run victory to start the HBL PSL 11 in style! #HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/CYSKko28Us — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 27, 2026

Early setbacks

The Kings endured an early blow when opener Muhammad Waseem was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Alzarri Joseph in the opening over with just three runs on the board. Salman Ali Agha then joined captain David Warner to stabilise the innings, adding 41 runs for the second wicket before Agha was trapped lbw by Ahmed Daniyal.

Agha made a brisk 22 off 10 balls, striking four boundaries and a six. Warner continued to build, forming another useful stand of 43 runs with Saad Baig. However, both fell in quick succession, leaving Karachi at 100 for four in 10.3 overs.

Warner contributed 35 off 22 balls with four fours and a six, while Baig added 30 from 23 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Middle phase

The Kings’ progress slowed further when Azam Khan was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 14th over after scoring 14 off as many balls. A brief collapse threatened to derail the innings before Moeen Ali steadied the effort.

He combined with Khushdil Shah for a 39-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Khushdil scored 12 off eight deliveries before falling in the 17th over, but Moeen carried on, finishing unbeaten with a composed and impactful knock that included four fours and three sixes.

Ahmed Daniyal led Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack with figures of three for 36, while Joseph claimed two wickets. Tariq and Abrar Ahmed picked up one each.

Decisive spell

In response, Quetta Gladiators struggled to build sustained partnerships against a disciplined Karachi Kings bowling attack. Hasan Ali emerged as the standout performer, delivering a match-defining spell to claim four crucial wickets and break the backbone of the chase.