Fakhar Zaman earns another PSL milestone

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fakhar Zaman, opener of Lahore Qalandars, achieved another milestone in the opening match of PSL 11 by scoring a half-century against debutant side Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Fakhar Zaman played an innings of 53 runs off 39 balls, smashing 10 fours, and was also declared Player of the Match.

With this half-century, Fakhar became the second batter in PSL history to reach 3,000 runs. He has scored 3,017 runs in 98 matches at an average of 31.10 and a strike rate of 141.90, including two centuries and 24 half-centuries.

He also became the first batter in PSL history to score 3,000 runs for a single team, achieving the feat while representing Lahore Qalandars.

The man, the myth, the legend. @FakharZamanLive becomes only the second player to breach 3000 runs in HBL PSL history. He also has the most runs for a singular franchise in the league. pic.twitter.com/zxwr8lErlX — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 26, 2026

Babar Azam, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, leads the run-scoring chart with 3,792 runs in 100 matches at an average of 44.51 and a strike rate of 127.50, including two centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan stands third on the list with 2,770 runs in 93 matches, including two centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Fakhar Zaman also holds the record for the most sixes in PSL history with 128, followed by Asif Ali and Rilee Rossouw with 95 and 92 sixes respectively.

Lahore Qalandars began their title defense in PSL 11 with a convincing 69-run victory in the opening match.