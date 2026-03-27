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White House assures Iran team security at World Cup

White House assures Iran team security at World Cup
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Summary White House promises security for Iran team at World Cup, despite tensions, as Tehran bars players and FIFA rejects relocation request.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The White House has assured that the Iran national football team will be welcomed and provided full security during this year’s World Cup in the United States.

Speaking at a conference in Texas, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup Task Force, said that despite ongoing tensions, the US expects Iran’s football team to participate in the tournament. He added that the event would offer a valuable opportunity for Iranian-Americans to celebrate their heritage.

According to media reports, Iran’s group-stage matches are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

However, the Ministry of Sport and Youth (Iran) has barred its national players and teams from competing in the United States.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed concerns on social media regarding the safety of the Iranian team if they traveled to the US.

Iranian authorities had also requested that their matches be relocated to Mexico, but the request was rejected by global football governing body FIFA.

 

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Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions United States Sports

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