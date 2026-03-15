Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series set for dramatic decider in Dhaka today

Summary Pakistan and Bangladesh prepare for a decisive third ODI in Dhaka today after the visitors levelled the series 1-1 with a commanding 128-run win in the second match.

DHAKA (Dunya News) – The three-match One-Day International series between Pakistan national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team is poised for a thrilling finish as the third and final match will determine the winner after the contest stands level at 1-1.

The decisive encounter will be played today (Sunday) in Dhaka, with the teams set to take the field at 1:15pm Pakistan Standard Time. Both sides enter the match with momentum from contrasting performances in the opening two fixtures, setting up a high-stakes finale to the series.

Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback in the second ODI on Friday, producing a dominant performance to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain interrupted the match..

Pakistan level ODI series after commanding victory in rain-affected Dhaka clash

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs, posting a competitive total on a surface that initially favoured the batters. Bangladesh’s chase was later reduced to 32 overs due to heavy rain, leaving the hosts with a revised target of 243 runs.

However, Pakistan’s bowlers quickly seized control of the match, dismantling the Bangladeshi batting line-up with relentless accuracy and pace. Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for just 114 in 23.3 overs, handing Pakistan a comprehensive victory that levelled the series.

Pakistan’s fast-bowling attack played a key role in the collapse, with figures including Haris Rauf contributing to the relentless pressure that left the home side struggling to build partnerships.

All-rounder Maaz Sadaqat delivered one of the standout performances of the series in the second ODI, producing a dynamic display with both bat and ball. Sadaqat struck a rapid 75 runs off just 46 deliveries, injecting momentum into Pakistan’s innings at a crucial stage. His aggressive stroke play helped lift the visitors towards a strong total despite regular wickets falling around him.

The all-rounder later returned with the ball to claim three wickets, playing a decisive role in Bangladesh’s dramatic collapse during the chase. His match-winning contribution earned him the Player of the Match award and significantly shifted the momentum of the series back in Pakistan’s favour.

Before Pakistan’s comeback, Bangladesh had dominated the opening match of the series. The hosts secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the first ODI, chasing down Pakistan’s total with relative ease and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh’s convincing performance in that match highlighted their strong batting depth and home advantage, placing early pressure on Pakistan to respond in the second game. The result raised expectations among the home crowd in Dhaka that Bangladesh could clinch the series before Pakistan’s spirited fightback forced the contest into a decider.

ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha for code of conduct breach in Bangladesh ODI

The second ODI was not without controversy. A run-out incident involving Salman Ali Agha during Pakistan’s innings drew considerable attention and sparked debate about the spirit of cricket.

The incident triggered reactions from players on both sides as well as match officials, with discussions continuing after the match regarding whether the dismissal aligned with the unwritten conventions of the game.

Despite the debate, the focus quickly shifted back to the on-field contest as Pakistan’s bowlers delivered a commanding performance to secure victory.

All eyes on the series decider

With the series tied at 1-1, the final ODI now carries decisive significance. Tomorrow’s match in Dhaka will determine which team claims the three-match series, making it a winner-takes-all contest.

Pakistan will enter the match with renewed confidence after their dominant victory in the second ODI, while Bangladesh will aim to capitalise on home conditions and replicate the form that earned them victory in the opening game.

The decider is expected to draw significant attention from cricket fans across South Asia as both sides seek to seal the series with a final statement performance.