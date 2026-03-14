Mehidy ignites 'sportsman spirit' row after controversial run-out

Summary Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani batter Salman Ali Agha said Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz should have shown “sportsman spirit” after ending his innings with a controversial run-out in Friday’s One-Day International in Dhaka.

Short of his crease at the non-striker’s end, Agha bent down to pick up the ball to return it to the bowler after teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.

However, Mehidy circled around behind Agha, collected the ball and threw down the stumps.

The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the “spirit of cricket” and echoed the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia’s Alex Carey stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s. “I think sportsman spirit has to be there,” Agha told reporters after Pakistan’s 128-run win.

“What he has done is within the law. If he thinks it’s right, it’s right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. “I would have gone for sportsman spirit.”

Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet, but later downplayed the outburst. “I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided.

“If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the third ODI on Sunday, with the three-match series level at 1-1.

