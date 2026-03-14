Zaman Khan's shoulder injury puts PSL participation in doubt

Summary Fast bowler Zaman Khan suffered a right shoulder ACJ dislocation during the National T20 Cup, raising doubts over his Pakistan Super League participation; recovery may take 4–6 weeks.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder, while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar.

He will report to the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 14 March and in consultation with the PCB Medical team the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be charted.

The injury has raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Officials estimated that it may take between four to six weeks for him to regain full fitness.

Zaman Khan was included in the Rawalpindi squad for the PSL, and his injury now raises questions about his availability for the tournament.

