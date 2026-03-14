Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Zaman Khan's shoulder injury puts PSL participation in doubt

Zaman Khan's shoulder injury puts PSL participation in doubt
Updated on

Summary Fast bowler Zaman Khan suffered a right shoulder ACJ dislocation during the National T20 Cup, raising doubts over his Pakistan Super League participation; recovery may take 4–6 weeks.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder, while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar.

He will report to the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 14 March and in consultation with the PCB Medical team the further course of action regarding his recovery and rehabilitation programme will be charted.

The injury has raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Officials estimated that it may take between four to six weeks for him to regain full fitness.

Zaman Khan was included in the Rawalpindi squad for the PSL, and his injury now raises questions about his availability for the tournament.
 

Browse Topics
Cricket Sports

Related News

Sabalenka out-duels Noskova to reach third Indian Wells final
Streaks on line as Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in Indian Wells semis
Guardiola warns title bid 'over' if Man City lose to West Ham
Aberg grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Players Championship
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall