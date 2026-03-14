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Naqvi assures full support to cricket selection panel

Naqvi assures full support to cricket selection panel
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Summary PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi grants full autonomy to the national selection committee, urging honest work without pressure and assuring support; panel members thank him for his confidence.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has given the national selection committee full autonomy in carrying out its duties.

During a meeting with the committee members, Naqvi emphasized that they should perform their responsibilities honestly and without any external pressure.

He encouraged the committee to ignore criticism that lacks substance and assured them of his full support.

The selection panel, comprising Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, and Aaqib Javed, thanked the chairman for expressing confidence in their work.
 

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