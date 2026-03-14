Pakistani athlete Haram Rehan sets Guinness World Record with knee strikes

Summary Rehan completed 143 knee strikes on one leg in just one minute

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani athlete Haram Rehan has made history by breaking a six-year-old record previously held by an Indian male athlete, earning her place in the Guinness World Records.

Rehan, who hails from Gujranwala and studies at the Government College for Women Satellite Town Gujranwala, completed 143 knee strikes on one leg in just one minute, surpassing the previous record and bringing international recognition to Pakistan.

Her achievement has been widely praised as a major milestone for Pakistani athletes, particularly for young women in sports.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Rehan on her remarkable accomplishment, saying the athlete has made the nation proud by breaking the record of an Indian male competitor and raising Pakistan’s flag on the global stage.

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The chief minister also commended Rehan’s coaching staff for their role in her success.

Maryam Nawaz described Haram Rehan as an inspiration for young women, stating that her determination proves that the daughters of Punjab can surprise the world when given the opportunity.

The chief minister added that the state stands by its youth like a mother and that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to nurture young talent so they can achieve their dreams and bring global recognition to Pakistan.