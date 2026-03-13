Pakistan level ODI series after commanding victory in rain-affected Dhaka clash

Summary Maaz Sadaqat starred with 75 runs and figures of 3/23 as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs in the rain-affected second ODI in Dhaka to level the three-match series 1-1.

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Pakistan produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs in a rain-affected second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

All-rounder Maaz Sadaqat delivered a match-winning display with both bat and ball, scoring a blistering 75 before claiming three wickets for 23 runs to earn the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan were bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs after opting to bat first, while Bangladesh were dismissed for 114 in 23.3 overs while chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs under the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method.

The victory sets up a decisive third and final ODI between the two sides on March 15 at the same venue in Dhaka.

Pakistan made an aggressive start to their innings as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat launched a rapid assault on the Bangladesh bowlers.

The pair added 103 runs in just 77 deliveries, placing immediate pressure on the hosts. Sadaqat was the aggressor during the partnership, striking boundaries freely and dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz eventually broke the stand by dismissing Sadaqat, who finished as Pakistan’s top scorer with a blistering 75 off 46 balls, including six fours and five sixes.

Pakistan soon lost momentum as two quick wickets followed. Farhan and Shamyl Hussain were dismissed by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana respectively, leaving Pakistan at 122 for three in 19.3 overs.

Following the early setbacks, Salman Ali Agha joined wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the middle and the pair rebuilt the innings with a crucial fourth-wicket partnership.

The duo added 109 runs, restoring Pakistan’s control and setting the stage for a formidable total.

Agha played a fluent knock of 64 from 62 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes. His innings, however, ended in unusual fashion when he was run out by Miraz while attempting to help the Bangladesh captain retrieve the ball as he stood outside the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Rizwan followed shortly afterwards in the same over after scoring a steady 44 from 59 deliveries.

Pakistan’s innings then unravelled quickly as the visitors lost their remaining five wickets for just 43 runs, falling short of the 300-run mark that once looked within reach.

For Bangladesh, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Miraz claimed two. Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh’s pursuit began poorly as Pakistan’s pace attack made early inroads.

The hosts lost three wickets inside the first five overs with only 15 runs on the board, leaving the innings in disarray.

At 27 for three in 6.3 overs, rain forced the players off the field and halted play for more than two hours.

Following the delay, the target was revised to 243 runs in 32 overs under the DLS method.

After play resumed, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy attempted to revive Bangladesh’s hopes with a counterattacking partnership.

The pair added 58 runs from 47 deliveries, briefly shifting momentum before Sadaqat struck again by dismissing Das.

Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a spirited 41 from 33 balls, striking four boundaries and two sixes.

His dismissal triggered a rapid collapse. Bangladesh soon lost four more wickets in quick succession, including the wicket of Hridoy, who made 28.

The hosts slipped to 103 for eight in 19.4 overs as Pakistan tightened their grip on the contest.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf then wrapped up the innings by removing the lower order, sealing a comprehensive victory for the visitors.

Sadaqat and Rauf shared the bowling honours with three wickets each. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Faheem Ashraf took one apiece.

With the series now level at 1-1, attention turns to the decisive third ODI scheduled for March 15 at the same venue.

Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana.