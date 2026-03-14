ICC reprimands Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha for code of conduct breach in Bangladesh ODI

Summary Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing

DHAKA (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha for breaching its code of conduct during the second One Day International (ODI) against the Bangladesh played in Dhaka.

According to the ICC, Agha violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, or ground fixtures during an international match.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan bowled a flatter delivery that Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan nudged back. The ball rolled toward Agha at the non-striker’s end.

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As he attempted to avoid it, Miraz intercepted the ball with his foot. When Agha bent to return the ball, Miraz quickly collected it and broke the stumps, running him out.

The dismissal appeared to frustrate Agha, who threw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground while walking back to the pavilion.

Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing. The ICC also added one demerit point to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period.