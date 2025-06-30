NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

Sports Sports NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

ESPN was the first to report on the investigation

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 15:51:30 PKT

DETROIT (AP) — NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter.

“We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday.

ESPN was the first to report on the investigation.

“There have been no charges against Malik,” Steve Haney, Beasley’s attorney, told the AP. “It’s just an investigation at this point. We hope people reserve judgement until he’s charged — or if he’s charged. It’s not uncommon for there to be a federal investigation.”

The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.

This past season, The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Terry Rozier — then of the Charlotte Hornets — was under investigation for activity related to unusual betting patterns surrounding him in a March 2023 game.

This past season, The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Terry Rozier — then of the Charlotte Hornets — was under investigation for activity related to unusual betting patterns surrounding him in a March 2023 game.

