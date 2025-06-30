Chelsea agree deal to sign Pedro from Brighton, British media report

(Reuters) - Chelsea have agreed a deal worth 60 million pounds ($82.27 million) to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, British media outlets reported on Sunday.

The BBC and Sky Sports reported Pedro was set to sign a seven-year contract.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 and scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 70 appearances during his two-year spell at the club.

Pedro could make his debut in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.