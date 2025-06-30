Pakistan outclass Japan to extend winning streak in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

Sports Sports Pakistan outclass Japan to extend winning streak in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

With four consecutive victories, Pakistan now lead Pool-B with 8 points

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 12:23:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan continued their dominant run in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, defeating Japan by a convincing margin of 79-39 in their fourth group match at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju-si, South Korea on Monday.Pakistan real estate listings

According to information received here, the Pakistani team maintained control throughout the match, ending each quarter with a strong lead:

1st Quarter: Pakistan 16 – Japan 9

2nd Quarter: Pakistan 39 – Japan 17

3rd Quarter: Pakistan 60 – Japan 26

4th Quarter: Pakistan 79 – Japan 39

Players Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed and Alina played exceptional roles in securing the victory.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team on their impressive win over Japan.

With four consecutive victories, Pakistan now lead Pool-B with 8 points. The team will face Maldives in their final group match on Tuesday (July 1).

A total of eleven teams are competing in the championship, which has been divided into two groups. Group-A comprises Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India. Group-B includes Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 is being held from June 27 to July 4 under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation.