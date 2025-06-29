Pakistan beat South Korea 91-6 for third straight win at Youth Netball event

Sports Sports Pakistan beat South Korea 91-6 for third straight win at Youth Netball event

With six points, Pakistan currently tops Pool B

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 19:33:51 PKT

SEOUL (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s girls netball team secured a dominating 91-6 victory over South Korea in the ongoing Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship, marking their third consecutive win in the tournament.

Held in South Korea, the championship has seen Pakistan perform strongly. Their next match will be against Japan tomorrow.

With six points, Pakistan currently tops Pool B.

The championship, being held at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium from June 27 to July 4, features 11 nations split into two groups.

Eleven teams are participating in the championship and are divided into two groups.

Group A: Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India

Group B: Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Maldives and Saudi Arabia.

