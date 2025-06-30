Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote

Clark received 1,293,526 votes from fans, while Collier had about 100,000 fewer

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will captain the WNBA All-Star Game next month, the league announced Sunday.

“It’s cool that fans get to be a part of it and have a little impact on the game,” Clark said. “It’s going to be special to do it here in this city. ... Trying to make it the best All-Star that the WNBA has ever had. It’s certainly a cool honor.”

The Indiana Fever star, who is sidelined with a groin strain, is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists. She also led the fan voting last season, her rookie year, but the All-Star format was the U.S. Olympic team playing against a select group of WNBA stars so no captains were chosen. She learned she was captain in a phone call from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Collier leads the league in scoring at a career-best 24.5 points and is fourth in rebounding at 8.4 per game. Her daughter surprised her wearing a shirt saying “Mama you’re a All-Star,” as she scooted into the locker room with former Lynx great Sylvia Fowles right behind her to let Collier know the news.

“It’s really cool,” Collier said to reporters before warming up for a game Sunday night “I went from never being a starter to captain.”



This will be her fifth All-Star appearance.

Before squaring off in Indianapolis on July 19, Clark and the Fever will face Collier and the Lynx on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current players and a media panel joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans voting accounted for 50%, while the players vote and the media choices each account for 25%.

The pair will draft their fellow starters from a group that will be revealed on Monday. After the starters are announced, the league’s head coaches will choose the 13 reserves by voting for three guards, five frontcourt players and four from either position.

Coaches can’t vote for players from their own teams. The 12 reserves will be revealed next Sunday.