Auston Matthews breaks through, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 2-0 to force Game 7

Sat, 17 May 2025 15:28:32 PKT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews hadn’t scored against Florida in more than a year. He ended the drought — and might have saved Toronto’s season in the process.

Matthews got his first goal of the series to break a scoreless tie in the third period, Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept their season alive by beating the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday night.

“Just a gutsy, gutsy win,” Matthews said.

Game 7 is Sunday night in Toronto. The winner will face Carolina in the East final.

“We played a simple game tonight,” Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

Simple, but effective. Toronto blocked 31 shots, plus killed off all four Florida power plays.

Max Pacioretty added an insurance goal for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 4-2 when facing elimination since the start of the 2023 playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 15 shots for the Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions who oddly are only 8-7 in potential closeout games over the last three postseasons.

“You win or you learn,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “Tonight, we learned.”