The Commanders are hosting the 2027 NFL draft in Washington, AP source says

The person spoke on condition of anonymity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

The team, under former owner Dan Snyder, unsuccessfully tried to land the draft previously. Now, it’ll happen behind the team’s new ownership group led by Josh Harris, which bought the Commanders from Snyder in 2023.

Green Bay, the NFL’s smallest market, hosted the draft last weekend outside historic Lambeau Field. The NFL announced a crowd of 600,000 fans attended over the three days.