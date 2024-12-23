Jalen Hurts leaves with a concussion as the Eagles' winning streak ends at 10

“I haven’t talked to our medical staff yet,” Sirriani said

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts was concussed minutes into the game and ruled out after evaluation, Kenny Pickett played like a backup quarterback and the Philadelphia Eagles’ winning streak is over.

Hurts was ruled out early in a 36-33 loss at the Washington Commanders on Sunday after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Coach Nick Sirianni had no update on his starting QB’s status afterward.

“I haven’t talked to our medical staff yet,” Sirriani said. “Anything that has anything to do with the head is out our hands there.”

Hurts’ status for next week’s home game against Dallas will linger for the Eagles, who might have blown their chance for the top seed in the NFC and the corresponding first-round bye.

“We didn’t play our ball,” said receiver DeVonta Smith, who dropped a wide-open pass late that would have given Philadelphia a first down and the chance to seal it. “We shot ourselves in the foot. Lot of penalties and things like that, and at the end of the day we still had a chance to win.”

