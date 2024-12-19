Hajj-Malik Williams throws 2 TDs passes to help No. 24 UNLV beat Cal 24-13 in the LA Bowl

Del Alexander, an assistant when UNLV last won a bowl game, was the interim head coach

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Despite losing its starting quarterback after three games and head coach 10 days ago, UNLV had its best season in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The 24th-ranked Rebels picked up their 11th win and first bowl victory in 24 years Wednesday night when they pulled away in the second half and beat California 24-13 in the LA Bowl.

“This is exactly how we wanted to finish it. I mean, not many people can say they got 11 wins in a season,” said linebacker Jackson Woodard, who the Defensive MVP of the game.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns and Kylin James ran for another for the 11-3 Rebels, who won for the first time in a bowl game since beating Arkansas in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl. It also gave the Rebels 11 wins for the first time as an FBS program.

Del Alexander, an assistant when UNLV last won a bowl game, was the interim head coach after Barry Odom departed for Purdue on Dec. 8.

“It means a lot. I’ve done this so many times that it is a big deal for the players to experience. For them to feel it and get the reward and establish the legacy, it’s important for them,” Alexander said.

