Joel Embiid sustains sinus fracture fighting for rebound, misses 2nd half of 76ers' loss to Pacers

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 15:13:20 PKT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sustained a sinus fracture when he was struck in the face going for a defensive rebound late in the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Embiid was battling Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin when he caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of the nose. Embiid crumpled to the ground as play continued up floor and stayed down near the Philadelphia bench, holding his face.

Embiid left Wells Fargo Center for evaluation, with the 76ers later announcing the sinus fracture. The team said he will be further evaluated this weekend.

Embiid had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s 121-107 loss to the Pacers.

Embiid was only playing his sixth game out of the 23 that Philadelphia has played. He has been bothered by swelling in his left knee and also served a three-game suspension for a physical incident with a reporter.

Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — billed as Philadelphia’s “Big Three” after George’s offseason arrival — have played parts of only three games together. The Sixers are 7-16 on the season.

