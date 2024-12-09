Juan Soto agrees to record $765 million, 15-year contract with Mets, AP source says

Soto’s deal is thought to eclipse those in all other team sports.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 15:06:47 PKT

DALLAS (AP) — Star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets agreed Sunday to a record $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, a deal that could escalate to $805 million and is believed to be the largest pact in team sports history.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

While there are no definitive records in sports beyond the United States, Soto’s deal is thought to eclipse those in all other team sports. The deal, spurning the New York Yankees’ attempt to retain the star who helped them reach the World Series, was reached on the eve of the first full day of baseball’s annual winter meetings.

He would have the right to opt out of the contract after the 2029 season if the Mets don’t at that time increase the average annual value by $4 million annually. Soto will get a $75 million signing bonus, payable upon the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office.