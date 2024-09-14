All set for Pakistan, India clash in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan have already qualified for semi-final of the tournament

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 11:15:07 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan are all set to take on arch-rival India in their last pool match of Asian Champions Trophy of Hockey at Moji, China.

The match will begin at 12:45pm Pakistan Standard Time.

A day earlier, Pakistan beat host China to book place in semi-final of mega hockey event. Nadeem Ahmed, Hannan Shahid and Abdul Tehman netted one goal each to ensure the Green Shirts’ victory in the crucial match.

The Team Green earned its first victory by defeating Japan 2-1 this past week. From Pakistan side, Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan netted one goal each while Raiki Fujishima scored one goal for Japan.

The previous two matches played by Pakistan against South Korea and Malaysia ended in a draw.

India are the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title. Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan and India, teams from Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

