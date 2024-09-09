Pakistan's Affan Salman wins World Youth Scrabble Championship

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Sunday won the World Youth Scrabble Championship in Colombo for the fifth time.

A 16-year old Affan Salman won 19 out 23 games held in Colombo.

As many as 138 players took part in the World Youth Scrabble Championship which was held in Colombo.

A total seven rounds were conducted during the last day of the competition. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is the first country to win five scrabble titles.

It must be remembered that first World Youth Scrabble Championship was held in Wollongong, Australia 2006.

Competitors from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, England, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and United States took part in the annual tournament so far.

The WYSC is open to anyone under the age of 18 on January 1 of the year of each tournament.

Till date the WYSC tournament has been held in Malaysia five times, Australia twice, Dubai twice and the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom once each.