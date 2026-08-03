Ishaq Dar invites Iran's Abbas Araghchi to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed the worsening situation in Occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the discussion covered the latest developments in the region as both sides reviewed key international issues of mutual concern. The conversation reflected continued diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Tehran on matters affecting regional peace and stability.

A significant part of the discussion focused on the deteriorating situation in Occupied East Jerusalem. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments and shared perspectives on the evolving regional landscape.

The call comes at a time of heightened attention to developments in the Middle East, with Pakistan and Iran maintaining regular diplomatic contacts on regional affairs and issues of common interest.

During the telephone conversation, Dar invited Araghchi to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience. The invitation was extended as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral engagement and maintain close coordination between the two neighbouring countries.