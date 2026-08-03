Police detain two MQM members during raids in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police carried out raids in several areas of Karachi, particularly North Nazimabad, and detained two key members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

According to sources, Rehman alias Bhola, an MQM member who had previously been released in the Baldia factory tragedy case, was taken into custody during the operation in North Nazimabad.

Also read: MQM-P infighting intensifies as clash at Bahadurabad leaves three injured



Sources said police operations were continuing at multiple locations across the city.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the reasons for the detentions or provided further details regarding the ongoing operation.