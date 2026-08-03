Punjab minister Azma Bokhari says defeated parties resorting to politics of unrest

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that defeated political parties are resorting to a politics of unrest instead of accepting the election results.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said women had actively participated in the polling process, while some political parties had failed to present their 18-year performance before the public.

She claimed that political elements defeated in Punjab were attempting to create unrest and disorder.

The provincial minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had to publicise its performance through advertisements and began holding press conferences to raise objections even before the election results were announced.

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Azma further claimed that the PPP had not submitted any formal complaint to the Election Commission and was instead making allegations through the media.

She also alleged that some polling agents were underage and inadequately trained, which led to their removal from polling stations.

Commenting on the political situation, Azma said the people of Azad Kashmir had rejected the opposition for the same reasons.

Criticising PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said his remarks about making Azad Kashmir "like Sindh" amounted to an indictment of the Sindh government's own performance.

She reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to developing Azad Kashmir along the lines of Punjab's development model.

The minister warned that any disrespect towards the party leadership would receive a strong response. Without naming anyone directly, she also remarked that those calling for the end of the existing system had themselves risen rapidly through that very system.

Referring to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent statement, Azma Bukhari said there was little left to add, maintaining that Maryam Nawaz remained a strong and effective chief minister in Punjab.