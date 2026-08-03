Marriyum Aurangzeb thanks AJK voters as PML-N wins refugee seats in Muzaffarabad Division

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has thanked voters following the party’s success on refugee seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from the Muzaffarabad Division after securing victories in the Mirpur Division.

Marriyum Aurangzeb described the success as a reflection of public confidence in the leadership and performance of the PML-N.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that after Mirpur, the people of Muzaffarabad Division expressed their trust through their votes in the narrative of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the party’s performance, for which the party was grateful.

She said the people made their independent decision through their votes without being influenced by any pressure, threats or alleged irregularities, adding that it demonstrated their confidence in the democratic process.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N’s victory on all 10 refugee seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Punjab was an acknowledgment of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance, public service and efforts. She said Kashmiris living in Punjab expressed their trust in PML-N leadership through their votes.

She thanked Kashmiri refugees for placing confidence in PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saying that after the formation of the government, a new era of development and public service would begin in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the pattern of Pakistan and Punjab.

Maryam Aurangzeb said the party was confident that, by the grace of Allah, PML-N would also achieve success in the Poonch Division. She added that the party was fully prepared for the election campaign and expressed hope that the people of Poonch Division would also vote in favour of PML-N’s symbol of development, the lion.