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PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Nawaz Sharif and PML-N candidates on their AJK election success, saying results show public trust in party policies and democratic participation strengthens the process

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and successful candidates over the party’s lead in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt congratulations to all winning PML-N candidates and said the continuation of the party’s success was the result of the hard work and efforts of Nawaz Sharif and the entire party team.

PML-N dominates second phase of AJK assembly elections with 14 seats

The prime minister said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N conducted an effective and successful election campaign in Azad Kashmir, adding that the election results reflected the confidence of the people of AJK in the party’s policies.

Shehbaz Sharif said the development, prosperity and welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remained among PML-N’s top priorities, and the government would take all possible measures to meet public expectations.

The prime minister further said that the active participation of various political parties in the second phase of the AJK elections was a welcome development, which would further strengthen the democratic process.

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AJK Elections 2026 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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