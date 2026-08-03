PML-N to form AJK government on public mandate: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured a clear lead following the completion of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, adding that the party will form the next government in Azad Kashmir on the strength of the public mandate.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad alongside Federal Minister Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah said voting had been completed on 20 seats in the second phase of the elections, with PML-N winning 13 of them. He said polling was completed in seven of the nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad Division, while the party has so far secured victory on 26 out of the total 45 seats.

Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Peoples Party had levelled rigging allegations before the elections, but now it should tell the nation whether the polls were transparent or not. He said when evidence of alleged rigging was sought, claims initially referred to 13 polling stations, then dropped to four and later to only two polling stations.

PML-N dominates second phase of AJK assembly elections with 14 seats

He congratulated the successful candidates on behalf of the Prime Minister, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying development projects in Azad Kashmir would be launched in line with the party’s election promises.

Rana Sanaullah further said the PML-N parliamentary party meeting would be convened immediately after the completion of the third phase of elections on August 10 to determine the party’s future strategy.

He claimed that voters were given a full opportunity to exercise their right to vote freely. However, he alleged that two days before polling, unrest erupted at a city intersection in collaboration with an action committee. He said police intervention led to firing, resulting in the death of one person and creating an atmosphere of fear in the city, which also affected voter turnout.

Rana Sanaullah further claimed that the names of those involved in the crossfire were available with the relevant authorities. He also alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party workers joined the action committee in the unrest, causing electoral losses to PML-N.