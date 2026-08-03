Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'
Updated on

Summary Asif said Naqvi, despite serving as interior minister, does not appear to be fully integrated into the cabinet system

(Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the ‘most powerful minister’ in the federal government, claiming that in several matters he is not even answerable to the prime minister.

Speaking during a television interview, Asif said Naqvi, despite serving as interior minister, does not appear to be fully integrated into the cabinet system. He claimed he had seen Naqvi attend only two or three cabinet meetings.

The defence minister also said Naqvi had attended Parliament only a handful of times, adding that if the interior minister himself was expressing dissatisfaction with the current system, "then perhaps we should all go home."

Asif's remarks came in response to Naqvi's recent comments that Pakistan's governance system had become too weak to effectively address the country's challenges. The interior minister had warned that if the existing structure remained unchanged, the country could still be facing the same problems a decade from now.

Naqvi also argued that creating new administrative units or provinces had become essential for improving governance and ensuring the country's long-term development, saying the current system had outlived its effectiveness.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

SC to hold full court reference for retiring Justice Musarrat Hilali
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz incentives for investors, unveils green industry vision
DPM Ishaq Dar inaugurates Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)
Pakistan allows entry for critically ill Afghan newborn at Torkham
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls