Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

(Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the ‘most powerful minister’ in the federal government, claiming that in several matters he is not even answerable to the prime minister.

Speaking during a television interview, Asif said Naqvi, despite serving as interior minister, does not appear to be fully integrated into the cabinet system. He claimed he had seen Naqvi attend only two or three cabinet meetings.

The defence minister also said Naqvi had attended Parliament only a handful of times, adding that if the interior minister himself was expressing dissatisfaction with the current system, "then perhaps we should all go home."

Asif's remarks came in response to Naqvi's recent comments that Pakistan's governance system had become too weak to effectively address the country's challenges. The interior minister had warned that if the existing structure remained unchanged, the country could still be facing the same problems a decade from now.

Naqvi also argued that creating new administrative units or provinces had become essential for improving governance and ensuring the country's long-term development, saying the current system had outlived its effectiveness.

