SC to hold full court reference for retiring Justice Musarrat Hilali

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court will hold a full court reference to pay tribute to Justice Musarrat Hilali on the occasion of her retirement and acknowledge her contributions to the judiciary.

According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court, the reference will be held on August 7 at 10:30 am in Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court.

The event will be attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, the Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association and members of the wider legal community.

During the reference, speakers will highlight Justice Musarrat Hilali’s services in the judicial and legal fields, as well as her contributions to public service.

The Supreme Court has formally issued the notification for the full court reference, which will mark the conclusion of Justice Hilali’s tenure at the apex court.

