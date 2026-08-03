Pakistan allows entry for critically ill Afghan newborn at Torkham

PESHAWAR (APP) - In a humanitarian gesture, Pakistani authorities granted special permission for sick Afghan newborn and the child’s parents to enter Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing on Sunday.

According to officials, the family, who traveled from Jalalabad, Afghanistan was allowed to cross the border so the infant could receive urgent medical treatment.

The newborn was immediately shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, where doctors are providing the necessary medical care.

Officials said the decision was made purely on humanitarian grounds to ensure the infant receives timely and effective treatment, with every possible effort being made to save the child’s life.

The move is being regarded as an important example of humanitarian compassion and cross-border medical cooperation during difficult circumstances.

