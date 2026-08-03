AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Raja Pervez Ashraf has expressed concerns over the alleged rigging in the Azad Kashmir elections, saying the AJK Chief Election Commissioner (AJK CEC) has not responded to a single complaint from his party.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, Raja Pervez Ashraf alleged that PPP polling agents and voters were forcibly removed from polling stations, which affected the transparency of the election process.

He said that all such tactics were used that are raising questions about the election results and in the current situation it is difficult to believe that the third phase of the elections will be held in a transparent manner.

The PPP said that maintaining law and order during elections is the primary responsibility of the Chief Election Commissioner, however, serious shortcomings were revealed in this regard as well.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the PPP is a major political party that respects the vote and the democratic process, but the effects of what happened in the elections do not seem positive.

He added the PPP stands with the family of its deceased worker Mushtaq Shah. The PPP is certainly an ally of the government in the federation, but this alliance has been established only for the broader interest of Pakistan.

