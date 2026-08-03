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Hafiz Naeem condemns Swat attack, stresses protection of life and property

Hafiz Naeem condemns Swat attack, stresses protection of life and property
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Summary Expresses sorrow over the deaths of civilians and police officials

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said terrorism in Swat is intolerable and the government and security agencies should ensure the protection of citizens.

In his statement here on Sunday, Hafiz Naeem Rehman strongly condemned terrorist incident in Kabul area of Swat and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the deaths of innocent civilians and police officials.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured, and demanded that the injured be provided with immediate and best medical facilities.

The JI chief said that this incident of terrorism in Swat is extremely worrying and unbearable.

He urged the government and security agencies to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property at all costs and to take effective action against terrorist elements so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

 

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