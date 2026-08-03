Fresh elections only solution to problems: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has stressed the need for holding fresh elections to overcome country's political and economic crises.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Asad Qaiser described the current government as a product of 'Form 47' and said that the government's allies are also calling the PML-N government a 'Form 47' government.

He said that the current government and parliament do not represent the public mandate, therefore, they do not have the moral justification to legislate.

The PTI leader said he demanded that the government established on the basis of Form 47 be immediately abolished and free, fair, transparent and uncontroversial elections be held in the country.

Asad Qaiser said that the current Election Commission should be dissolved and held accountable according to the law, and a new Election Commission should be formed in consultation with all political parties.

He said that the only solution to Pakistan's political, constitutional, and economic crises is transparent elections so that the people can choose their true representatives.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader further said that important decisions regarding the constitution, law, and state system should be made by a parliament composed of elected representatives of the people after the next elections.

