MQM-P infighting intensifies as clash at Bahadurabad leaves three injured

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Internal differences within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) escalated on Sunday after supporters of rival groups clashed near the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, leaving at least three people injured.

The confrontation reportedly took place after a party meeting at Bahadurabad, where tensions between groups associated with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal intensified.

Senior MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said disagreements among party leaders surfaced following the meeting. He alleged that a physical altercation took place involving MPA Ijaz-ul-Haq and party leader Zakir, while he also claimed that inappropriate behaviour was directed towards party leaders Mangal Sharma and Sabin Ghori.

The situation subsequently escalated outside the party office, where workers from opposing groups reportedly exchanged slogans and became involved in stone-pelting. Aerial firing was also reported during the confrontation.

MQM-P leader Amin-ul-Haq alleged that supporters of the opposing group resorted to heavy aerial firing, resulting in injuries to one of his party workers. He also claimed that several people sustained injuries during the stone-pelting.

Allegations of damage at party office

Amin-ul-Haq further alleged that the party office was vandalised during the confrontation.

He claimed that the digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the office was also taken away during the incident.

The MQM-P leader said the situation had reached a point where the matter could no longer continue in the same manner and indicated that the party needed to address the growing internal differences.

The latest confrontation highlights the deepening tensions within the MQM-P leadership at a time when the party remains an important political force in Karachi and a coalition partner at the federal level.

The allegations made by leaders from the different sides have not independently established responsibility for the violence. Further developments, including any police action or formal party decision, are awaited.