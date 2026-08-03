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Ahsan Iqbal asks PPP to adhere to democratic norms

Ahsan Iqbal asks PPP to adhere to democratic norms
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Summary Says rigging allegations in AJK elections baseless

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the PPP should seriously consider its politics and strategy.

Talking to the media here on Sunday with regard to Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, Ahsan Iqbal said PPP should seriously review its strategy and politics, adding its hue and cry on election result is inappropriate.

He said Narowal's LA-37 Jammu 4 constituency, the PPP could get 200 to 250 votes, so it is not appropriate to accuse the electoral process of rigging.

The minister said that a party that has such little public support should consider its political strategy and not raise the alarm about rigging.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, being a mature politician, should congratulate the PML-N leadership and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with democratic tradition.

He reminded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari on his victory in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and invited him to form the government, so political parties should promote democratic traditions.

 

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AJK Elections 2026 Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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