CM for increasing relief efforts as rains kill eight people across Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has put relevant departments and the district administrations on high alert to intensify rescue, relief and drainage measures in rain-affected areas as eight people died and as many were injured in rain-related incidents across the province.

The CM directed the Deputy Commissioners, PDMA, Local Government Department and district administration to remain on high alert.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, where the CM reviewed the rains and the emergency situation.

Murad Ali Shah said that the protection of the lives and property of the people is the top priority, adding no negligence will be tolerated, all officers should remain present in their districts and monitor the situation.

The CM ordered immediate suspension of absent Umerkot Town Officer. According to the PDMA report, eight people died and eight were injured due to rains across Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of life and directed immediate assistance to the affected families.

