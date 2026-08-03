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Araghchi says Saudi, Pakistani leaders back regional political solutions

Araghchi says Saudi, Pakistani leaders back regional political solutions
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Summary Says he held second phone call with Saudi FM and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir

(Web Desk) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he held a second phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday, joined by Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss recent diplomatic efforts.

According to Araghchi, the three officials exchanged views on the current situation and on "initiatives aimed at maintaining and strengthening security and stability in the West Asian region."

They also emphasized the need to make use of regional cooperation and political solutions to advance those efforts, Araghchi said in a post on Telegram.

Iran envoy praises deepening ties with Pakistan

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, praised strengthening ties between Tehran and Islamabad in a statement shared on X on Sunday, highlighting high-level exchanges over the past two years.

“The stature and reputation of the relations stand as high as the majestic peaks of Damavand and K2,” the statement said, referring to the highest mountains in Iran and Pakistan, respectively.
 

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Iran-US-Israel war Saudi Arabia Iran Pakistan

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