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DPM Ishaq Dar inaugurates Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

DPM Ishaq Dar inaugurates Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)
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Summary As part of the festivities, Mahafil-e-Samaa, art gallery exhibitions, and special prayer ceremonies will be held throughout the three-day event.

LAHORE (Wed Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar inaugurated the three-day, 983rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, here on Sunday.

He laid a floral wreath at the shrine (Mazar) and offered prayers for the country's prosperity, peace and progress.

Comprehensive security and administrative arrangements have been put in place, while devotees from across the country are participating in the Urs celebrations.

Read More: 983rd annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh begins

As part of the festivities, Mahafil-e-Samaa, art gallery exhibitions, and special prayer ceremonies will be held throughout the three-day event.

Meanwhile, Lahore city government has established Clinics on Wheels, medical camps, rescue help desks, and ambulance services at designated locations around the venue to facilitate devotees.
 

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