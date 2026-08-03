983rd annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh begins

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The three-day 983rd annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh) commenced in Lahore today (Sunday), with thousands of devotees gathering at the shrine amid stringent security arrangements.

The ceremonies formally began with the traditional chadar-poshi. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the chief guest, laid a ceremonial chadar at the shrine and offered prayers for Pakistan's peace, stability and prosperity.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yasin, Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Ali Dar, Secretary Auqaf Ahsan Bhatta, and other officials from the Auqaf Department also attended the opening ceremony.

Religious gatherings, prayers and spiritual sessions are continuing at the shrine, with a large number of devotees arriving from across the country to participate in the annual celebrations.

Authorities have deployed more than 5,000 police and law enforcement personnel to ensure security during the three-day event, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of pilgrims.

The administration has also put in place comprehensive arrangements for traffic management, medical assistance, sanitation, and free food and milk distribution for visitors throughout the Urs celebrations.

