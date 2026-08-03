Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz incentives for investors, unveils green industry vision

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a special incentives package for local and international investors while approving in principle the establishment of a modern Green Industrial Economic Zone in the province.

The decision was made during a meeting between the chief minister and a delegation from the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). OPF Chairman Syed Qamar Raza briefed the chief minister on the proposed project, which aims to develop a world-class green economic zone through collaboration between OPF and the Green Energy Group.

The proposed zone is designed to promote clean energy, industrial expansion, exports and employment opportunities. The project includes plans for advanced renewable energy infrastructure featuring solar, wind, hydro, ground-source energy, battery storage and high-voltage backup systems to provide sustainable power solutions for industries.

According to the briefing, the initiative is expected to create more than 18,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, generate annual revenue exceeding Rs5.6 billion, and contribute to environmentally friendly exports. The project is also projected to support Pakistan’s economic growth and help reduce carbon emissions in line with net-zero targets.

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab is prepared to welcome investment from all sectors and assured investors of full government support. She highlighted that a zero-time-to-start policy has been introduced to facilitate new industries and businesses, while a one-window system has been established for quick processing of required approvals and permissions.

The chief minister said the provincial government is working to create a secure and investor-friendly environment free from administrative hurdles. She added that the government’s vision is to transform Punjab into a centre for green industries, clean energy development and international trade activities.

