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Punjab announces local holiday in Lahore on August 4

Punjab announces local holiday in Lahore on August 4
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Summary Punjab government declares a local holiday in Lahore on August 4. District offices and departments under the deputy commissioner will remain closed, while provincial offices will operate normally.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced a local holiday in Lahore on August 4 on account of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhshand.

An official notification regarding the closure of certain government offices has been issued.

According to the notification, district offices in Lahore and all government departments operating under the authority of the Deputy Commissioner will remain closed on the announced date.

However, the holiday will not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat or other provincial government offices, which will continue their operations as usual.

The decision applies specifically to district-level offices in Lahore, while provincial institutions will follow their regular working schedules.
 

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