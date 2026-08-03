PML-N dominates second phase of AJK assembly elections with 14 seats

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the dominant party in the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, winning 14 of the 19 constituencies for which unofficial and provisional results have been announced. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured victory in five constituencies, while PML-N also swept all 10 Punjab-based refugee seats out of the 12 refugee constituencies.

Voting process and postponed constituency

Polling was held in eight constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats during the second phase of the elections. However, voting in LA-27 was postponed after election staff and polling material could not reach polling stations due to severe weather and landslides. As a result, polling at all 196 polling stations in the constituency was deferred.

Muzaffarabad division results

In LA-25 Neelum Valley-I, PML-N's Shah Ghulam Qadir won with 18,925 votes, defeating PPP's Mian Abdul Waheed, who received 13,596 votes.

In LA-26 Neelum Valley-II, PPP candidate Mian Abdul Waheed secured victory with 17,466 votes, while PML-N's Shah Ghulam Qadir finished second with 15,494 votes.

In LA-29, PPP's Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan won after securing 19,792 votes, while PML-N's Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani received 16,413 votes.

In LA-30 Muzaffarabad-IV, PML-N's Mustafa Bashir Abbasi emerged victorious with 18,082 votes, defeating PPP's Mubashir Munir Awan, who secured 11,464 votes.

In LA-31 Muzaffarabad-V, PML-N candidate Saqib Majeed Raja won with 24,000 votes, while PPP's Chaudhry Latif Akbar remained runner-up with 17,000 votes.

In LA-32 Muzaffarabad-VI, PML-N's Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider secured victory with 21,156 votes, ahead of PPP's Sahibzada Muhammad Ashfaq Zafar, who received 19,010 votes.

In LA-33 Muzaffarabad-VII, PPP's Diwan Ali Khan Qamar Chughtai won with 25,469 votes, while PML-N's Mian Muhammad Rashid finished second with 21,175 votes.

Refugee constituencies results

In LA-34 Jammu-I, PML-N's Nasir Hussain Dar won with 5,682 votes, while independent candidate Raja Riaz Ahmed secured 2,124 votes.

In LA-35 Jammu-II, PML-N's Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail secured victory with 24,318 votes, defeating independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghayas, who received 5,965 votes.

In LA-36 Jammu-III, PML-N's Muhammad Ahsan Raza won with 27,218 votes, while PPP's Ahsan Ismail secured 12,980 votes.

In LA-37 Jammu-IV, PML-N's Maryam Javed emerged victorious with 28,547 votes, while Usman Aleem of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League received 22,937 votes.

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In LA-38 Jammu-V, PML-N's Zeeshan Ali won with 13,132 votes, defeating Pakistan Muslim League candidate Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry, who secured 8,615 votes.

In LA-39 Jammu-VI, PML-N's Raja Muhammad Siddique secured 10,981 votes to win the seat, while PPP's Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman received 5,081 votes.

Kashmir Valley refugee seats

In LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I, PPP's Amir Abdul Ghaffar won with 2,914 votes, while PML-N's Muhammad Naeem Khan secured 325 votes.

In LA-41 Kashmir Valley-II, PML-N's Muhammad Amir Shah won with 1,804 votes, ahead of independent candidate Saba Diwan, who received 1,523 votes.

In LA-42 Kashmir Valley-III, PML-N's Syed Shaukat Ali Shah secured victory with 1,524 votes, while PPP's Muhammad Asim Sharif received 477 votes.

In LA-43 Kashmir Valley-IV, PML-N's Muhammad Yasin Lone won with 1,276 votes, defeating PPP's Javed Butt, who secured 663 votes.

In LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V, PML-N's Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri emerged victorious with 2,308 votes, while Mehr-un-Nisa of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference secured 740 votes.

In LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI, PPP's Abdul Majid Khan won with 3,448 votes, while Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference finished second with 823 votes.