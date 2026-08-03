SC disposes of Parvez Elahi's appeal against physical remand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi against his physical remand in a case related to alleged illegal recruitments after his legal team withdrew the petition.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the matter. During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s counsel, Amir Saeed Raan, argued that the case involved an important legal question.

Justice Kakar, however, questioned whether the appeal had already become ineffective, observing that the court was being asked to engage in what amounted to an academic discussion on a matter that was no longer relevant.

The defence lawyer informed the bench that the government's appeal challenging Parvez Elahi’s bail had already been dismissed.

Justice Kakar advised the petitioner to withdraw the appeal and approach the appropriate forum if necessary.

Following the court’s observations, Parvez Elahi’s legal team withdrew the appeal against the physical remand.

The apex court subsequently dismissed the petition on the basis that it had been withdrawn by the petitioner.

