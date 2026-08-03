Goods transporters announce indefinite nationwide strike from August 8

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance has announced an indefinite nationwide strike from August 8, with transport associations vowing to continue the protest until their demands are approved by the government.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Alliance leader Malik Shehzad Awan said transport associations across Pakistan had unanimously decided to launch the strike and would not end it until their demands were accepted. He also demanded the resignation of Petroleum Minister Pervez Ali Malik.

He said a charter of demands had been presented to both the federal and provincial governments, adding that the strike would continue if the demands were not addressed.

The key demands of transporters include ending the daily revision of petroleum product prices and shifting to a monthly pricing mechanism, along with the withdrawal of the recent increase in fuel prices. They also demanded an immediate reversal of the increase in toll taxes and their restoration to the level of June 30, 2024.

Malik Shehzad Awan said the 7 percent withholding tax imposed on the goods transport sector should be abolished and reduced to 2 percent, similar to oil tankers. He also called for strict implementation of axle load regulations and complete prevention of overloading.

He further demanded the withdrawal of Customs SRO 1619/2024, issuance of Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) licenses after proper testing for drivers, and provision of parking facilities for transport vehicles near Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

The alliance leader said incidents of transport vehicles being set on fire in Balochistan were a matter of concern and urged immediate measures to improve the law and order situation.

He also rejected the law banning vehicles older than 20 years and the provision requiring payment of Rs9.7 million as compensation in case of road accidents, demanding their immediate withdrawal. Additionally, he called for an end to alleged extortion in Sindh during vehicle registration in the name of third-party insurance.