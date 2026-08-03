PDMA issues flood alert as fourth monsoon spell expected to continue until August 5

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said water flows in most rivers across the province remain normal, although low-level flooding has been recorded at Kalabagh on the Indus River and at Nallah Palkhu in Wazirabad, while warning of possible urban flooding as the current monsoon spell continues.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, water levels in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej rivers remain within the normal range, while water conditions in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan are also stable.

The spokesperson said low-level flooding has been recorded at Kalabagh on the Indus River, where inflow stands at 273,000 cusecs and outflow at 266,000 cusecs. A low-level flood has also been reported at Nallah Palkhu in Wazirabad, where the water flow has reached 3,000 cusecs.

The PDMA said the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5. Director General PDMA Saif Anwar Jappa said forecast rainfall in upper catchment areas could increase water flows in the eastern rivers and their adjoining streams.

He warned that Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan remain at risk of urban flooding, while Murree, Galliyat and other hilly areas could face landslides due to continued rainfall.

The DG PDMA advised residents living in riverbeds to move to safer locations immediately and urged the public to strictly follow instructions issued by the district administration.