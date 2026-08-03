Four children die of suffocation after getting trapped inside car in Mianwali

MIANWALI (Web Desk) – Three girls and one boy died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a parked car in Mianwali, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Khaglanwala area of Mianwali. The children were reportedly playing when they entered the parked car, after which the vehicle's door locked, leaving them trapped inside.

Police said the children suffocated inside the car before they could be rescued.

The bodies have been handed over to their families, while police said further investigations are underway to determine all aspects of the incident.